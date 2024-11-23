Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases Shares of 5,389 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 39.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 2,723.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 50.2% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $95,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,730 shares in the company, valued at $600,885.90. The trade was a 13.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $410,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,326.79. The trade was a 29.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,456 shares of company stock worth $977,287 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Comerica from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Comerica from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.43.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $71.10 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $71.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.49 million. Comerica had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 71.00%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

