Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($65.19) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,425 ($68.01).
Intertek Group Stock Up 0.9 %
About Intertek Group
Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.
