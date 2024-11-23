Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($65.19) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,425 ($68.01).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Intertek Group

Intertek Group Stock Up 0.9 %

About Intertek Group

LON:ITRK opened at GBX 4,498 ($56.39) on Tuesday. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,848 ($48.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,240 ($65.69). The company has a market cap of £7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,367.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,868.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,847.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27.

(Get Free Report)

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.