Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuit from $768.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $737.44.

Get Intuit alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $38.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $640.12. 3,293,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,450. The business has a 50-day moving average of $634.81 and a 200-day moving average of $631.27. Intuit has a 1 year low of $557.29 and a 1 year high of $714.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,755.20. The trade was a 18.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.