Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $760.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $737.44.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $640.12 on Friday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $557.29 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $634.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,010.56. This trade represents a 89.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total transaction of $1,941,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

