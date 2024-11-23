Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Up 8.5% – Time to Buy?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.16 and last traded at $13.09. Approximately 10,010,198 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 9,656,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98.

In related news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $4,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,001. This represents a 52.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,007,928 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $8,375,881.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,041,522.08. This trade represents a 22.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,763,571 shares of company stock worth $38,671,383. 73.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth about $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

