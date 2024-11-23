Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $284.38 and last traded at $283.51, with a volume of 7366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.64.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.03. The company has a market cap of $531.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $14.46 per share. This is a boost from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $57.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 36.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Investors Title by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Title by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Investors Title by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

