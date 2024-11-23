iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,906,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 32,899,352 shares.The stock last traded at $55.34 and had previously closed at $53.72.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 38.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 40.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 20.0% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 240,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 40,001 shares during the period.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

