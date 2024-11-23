iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 947,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,981 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $95,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 99,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 49,768 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 646,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,282,000 after purchasing an additional 260,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 29,463 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $97.82 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.74.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

