iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 709,834 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 230,954 shares.The stock last traded at $61.09 and had previously closed at $60.59.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

