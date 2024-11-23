iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 218,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 42,727 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $22.98 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $23.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0829 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.