iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.45 and last traded at $26.45. 9,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 10,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF ( NYSEARCA:IBHJ Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.67% of iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030.

