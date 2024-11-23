iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.51 and last traded at $44.51. Approximately 1,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.