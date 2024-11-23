iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,611,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 607.5% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

USMV opened at $93.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.70. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.