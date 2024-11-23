iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 863,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,718 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $93,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC now owns 53,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 60,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after buying an additional 585,598 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.61 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.33.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

