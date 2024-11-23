iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IVVW) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IVVW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.22 and last traded at $50.11. 8,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.93.

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.57.

About iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF

The iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (IVVW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is passively managed, aiming to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a certain cap, while also providing enhanced monthly income through a covered call option writing strategy.

