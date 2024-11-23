iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $133.82 and last traded at $133.80, with a volume of 18894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.42.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAK. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.