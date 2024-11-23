James Fazzino Acquires 10,000 Shares of APA Group (ASX:APA) Stock

APA Group (ASX:APA – Get Free Report) insider James Fazzino bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.00 ($4.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,000.00 ($45,454.55).

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.48.

APA Group engages in the energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments segments. It operates gas transmission pipelines and interconnected grids, gas-fired power stations, electricity transmission interconnectors, solar and wind farms, and battery energy storage systems, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

