Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.07 and last traded at $46.10. 588,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 708,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JANX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. The business’s revenue was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janux Therapeutics

In other news, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,157,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,054 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,670.74. The trade was a 7.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,551,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,162,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,839,742. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,610 shares of company stock worth $19,288,666. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,824,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,475,000 after purchasing an additional 47,075 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,523,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,587,000 after buying an additional 721,563 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,127,000 after buying an additional 378,477 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 400.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,107,000 after acquiring an additional 38,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

