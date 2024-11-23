Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.15 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Glj Research lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $787.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.34. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,115,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $75,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,800 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 131.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 428,733 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 243,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

