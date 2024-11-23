Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 70.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,080,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,368 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $15,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,139,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,425,000 after acquiring an additional 852,281 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,239,000 after buying an additional 143,326 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,336,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,298,000 after buying an additional 3,164,350 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,990,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,444,000 after buying an additional 609,194 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $55,599,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELAN stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

