Jennison Associates LLC Buys 50,297 Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 244,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,297 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ferrovial during the third quarter worth $296,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000.
FER stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. Ferrovial SE has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $48.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.92.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ferrovial to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.
Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.
