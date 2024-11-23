Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,428 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $22,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,719,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AZEK by 66.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,466,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,631,000 after buying an additional 587,107 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 162.4% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 742,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after buying an additional 459,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,482,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,082,000 after buying an additional 413,297 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 635,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after acquiring an additional 366,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE AZEK opened at $50.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $51.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on AZEK from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZEK

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.