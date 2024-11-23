Jennison Associates LLC Has $25.91 Million Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $25,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $614,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 34,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,774 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 245.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 664,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,789,000 after buying an additional 472,307 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 843.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $53,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,945.18. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $977,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,599,348.30. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UMH shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 148.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.30. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 661.59%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

