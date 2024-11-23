Jennison Associates LLC Has $8.43 Million Stock Position in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 696,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,023 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 257,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 74,074 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 532,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 72.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 35,634 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLYS opened at $12.49 on Friday. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $621.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.30). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 25,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $382,994.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,689.22. This trade represents a 15.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $206,463.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 895,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,122.32. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,510 shares of company stock worth $735,431 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

