Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 646,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,990 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $18,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5,365.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.58. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVH. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

