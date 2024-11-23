Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 1,106 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

ACWI opened at $120.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.14 and its 200-day moving average is $115.06. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $97.42 and a 1-year high of $121.86.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

