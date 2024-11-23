Jennison Associates LLC Sells 176,867 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 176,867 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $20,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $9,783,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $133,136,890.88. This represents a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APH opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $74.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

