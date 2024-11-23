Jennison Associates LLC Sells 7,031 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,031 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $12,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $158.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $159.58.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

