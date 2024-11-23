Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.38. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $87.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This represents a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,095 shares of company stock worth $44,820,037. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

