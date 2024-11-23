Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.37 and last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 5394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.
Johnson Matthey Stock Down 0.0 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
