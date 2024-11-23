JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target to $116.00

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRH. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $101.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $61.45 and a fifty-two week high of $102.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day moving average of $85.59.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,277,000. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in CRH by 8,189.3% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,599,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,527 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CRH by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,238,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,177 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in CRH by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 40,135 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,745,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

