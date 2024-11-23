JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 2,100 ($26.33) to GBX 2,000 ($25.07) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,948.57 ($24.43).
Antofagasta Stock Performance
About Antofagasta
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. Its mines produce copper cathodes and copper concentrates; and molybdenum, gold, and silver by-products. The company also has exploration projects in various countries.
