JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 2,100 ($26.33) to GBX 2,000 ($25.07) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,948.57 ($24.43).

Antofagasta Stock Performance

About Antofagasta

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,664.50 ($20.87) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,808.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,969.33. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,385.50 ($17.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,425 ($30.40). The company has a market capitalization of £16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,821.19, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. Its mines produce copper cathodes and copper concentrates; and molybdenum, gold, and silver by-products. The company also has exploration projects in various countries.

