Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.12 and last traded at $72.12, with a volume of 108493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Kemper Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Institutional Trading of Kemper

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 114.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5,590.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Kemper by 105.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Kemper during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

