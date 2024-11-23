KeyCorp Upgrades RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) to Overweight

KeyCorp upgraded shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has $375.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RBC. Truist Financial raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $315.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.67.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $336.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $240.36 and a 1-year high of $337.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.72 and its 200-day moving average is $288.24.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $397.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.89 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.06%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $1,229,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,789.13. The trade was a 25.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 503 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $145,367.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,227,932. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,327 shares of company stock valued at $11,068,921. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,095,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,941,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 590,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

