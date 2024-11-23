Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SouthState by 4.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SouthState by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,999,000 after purchasing an additional 72,181 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SouthState in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 165,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,070,000 after buying an additional 41,874 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSB opened at $109.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.65. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $113.14.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. SouthState had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $426.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SouthState from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on SouthState from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SouthState from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,800. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,400. This trade represents a 11.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

