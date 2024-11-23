King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 120,215 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 356,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,215 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bowlero by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the second quarter worth about $392,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Bowlero during the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bowlero by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bowlero by 3,311,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 33,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 33,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bowlero to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bowlero in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bowlero from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bowlero presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Bowlero Price Performance

Shares of BOWL opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.62. Bowlero Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.30. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $260.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.06%.

Bowlero Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

