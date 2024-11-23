King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 192 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Natera by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,157,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 771,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.59.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,212 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $350,668.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,262.58. This trade represents a 10.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $30,737.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,434,752.37. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,503 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,804 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Trading Down 1.2 %

Natera stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $171.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.03 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

