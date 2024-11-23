King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $160,529,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3,295.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,493,000 after buying an additional 2,404,898 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,620,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,853,000 after buying an additional 1,536,152 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,789,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,532,000 after purchasing an additional 897,195 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,848,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,591,000 after buying an additional 831,975 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. The trade was a 26.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. This represents a 21.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.5 %

WFC opened at $75.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $76.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

