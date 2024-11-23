King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 393.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 90.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average is $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Dbs Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.97.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 22.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

