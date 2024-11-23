King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.65 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.25.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

