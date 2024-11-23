King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.22 Million Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,300,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,011,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,834,000 after buying an additional 326,453 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,973,000 after buying an additional 41,225 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 689,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 454,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,767,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $167.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.42.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $145.73 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.01 and a 52 week high of $156.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.71. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

