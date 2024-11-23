King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ON were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 319.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in ON by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America raised ON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ON from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.05.

ON Trading Up 3.5 %

ON stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $58.51. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.19 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

