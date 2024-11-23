King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $125.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.20 and a 52-week high of $126.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.94.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

