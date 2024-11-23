King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,462 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Target by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 20.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 5.3% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Target by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 2.8 %

TGT stock opened at $125.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.69. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

