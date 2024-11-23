Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 152,446 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,446 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $23,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 7,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $51.10 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

