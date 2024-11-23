Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,388 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,800,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927,344 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,115,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,877 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,600,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 706,486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,054,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,693,000 after acquiring an additional 362,509 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 3,441,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,545,000 after purchasing an additional 302,680 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

NYSE:GPK opened at $29.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on GPK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 25,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $750,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,943.74. This represents a 24.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.