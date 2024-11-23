Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $36.69 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 442,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,424 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $36,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average of $80.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $87.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.