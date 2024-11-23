Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,257 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 258,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,172,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,845,000 after purchasing an additional 218,526 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,449,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 46.9% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 96,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 30,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 53.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 49,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 17,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth $1,389,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE G opened at $46.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on G. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on G

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.