KKM Financial LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

KKM Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $83.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.37. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $117.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

