KKM Financial LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KKM Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.4% of KKM Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.21.

XOM stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

